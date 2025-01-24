Barron provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Barron has picked up three points over his last five outings. The 23-year-old defenseman had struggled before this recent stretch, but it's possible he's getting comfortable with his new team after he was traded from Montreal in December. He has four points, 35 shots on net, 33 hits, 38 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 29 appearances between the Predators and the Canadiens this season.