Barron recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Barron appears to be a candidate for power-play time during Roman Josi's (upper body) absence. For this contest, Barron filled in on the second power-play unit and set up a Thomas Novak goal late in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old Barron is up to eight points in 39 outings this season, seven of which he's earned over 22 games since he was dealt from Montreal to Nashville. The defenseman has added 40 shots on net, 46 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating between the two teams.