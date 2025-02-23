Barron scored a goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Colorado held the lead for all of 30 seconds after Sam Malinski's goal, with Barron providing a quick response for Nashville. With six points over his last 12 contests, Barron has done fairly well on offense, but he also has a minus-2 rating in that span. For the season, the 23-year-old blueliner is at seven points, 38 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 42 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 36 appearances between the Predators and the Canadiens.