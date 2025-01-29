Evangelista (lower body) will not be an option against Vancouver on Wednesday but is "getting close" according to head coach Andrew Brunette, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Evangelista returned to practice Wednesday, leading to some speculation that he might be ready to face the Canucks. Instead, the 22-year-old winger will need to wait at least one more game until he rejoins the lineup. Once given the all-clear, Evangelista should slot into a bottom-six role, which could see Zachary L'Heureux headed back to AHL Milwaukee.