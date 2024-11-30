Evangelista logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Evangelista has been scratched for two of the Predators' last five games, though his path to playing time got easier when the team traded Philip Tomasino to the Penguins. The 22-year-old Evangelista has fallen flat this season with nine points, 41 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 22 contests. He had 39 points in 80 regular-season outings in 2023-24, and he's shooting just 4.9 percent this year, so there's reason for optimism that he'll turn things around, likely as part of a bigger improvement team-wide for Nashville.