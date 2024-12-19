Josi (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Penguins, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Josi continues to deal with a lower-body injury and will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game. However, he participated in the Predators' game-day skate ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Rangers, so he appears to be making some progress in his recovery. Head coach Andrew Burnette said before Thursday's game that there are "a lot of balls in the air" regarding the defensive pairings against Pittsburgh, so it's not yet clear whether Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) will be able to return from injured reserve.