Shesterkin made 35 saves in a 6-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Owen Tippett ended Shesterkin's shutout streak at 165:28 at 1:25 of the first period when Travis Konecny's pass into the slot redirected off his skate and into the Rangers net. He was perfect after that. Shesterkin is 6-0-1 with a .948 save percentage and 1.39 GAA since Jan. 9 (seven games). Another strong performance this weekend, and Shesterkin could be in line for an NHL "Three Stars" of the week honor. Or even a player of the month nod.