Shesterkin stopped 38 of 42 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 2:45 left in the third period.

The 28-year-old star goaltender did everything in his power to avoid the defeat at home Monday, but the Blues scored two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the third period to pull away for good. Although Shesterkin has lost his past two starts while navigating amid an uneven stretch in November, fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about what he can bring to the table. Shesterkin has gone 4-4-0 with a 3.35 GAA and a .905 save percentage in eight outings this month.