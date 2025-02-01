Miller was traded to the Rangers from the Canucks on Friday, along with Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington, in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a protected first-round draft pick, per Larry Brooks of the New York Post and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Miller is the headliner of the trade, and he will reunite with the team that drafted him 15th overall in 2011. The Canucks had been backed into a corner with Miller unable to coexist with Elias Pettersson anymore, and the Rangers clearly wanted to upgrade their forward depth, which is accomplished in this deal despite a somewhat steep price. It's expected Miller will be able to get from Dallas -- where the Canucks were scheduled to play Friday -- to Boston ahead of Saturday's 12:30 p.m. start time for the Rangers' game against the Bruins. Miller has nine goals and 35 points over 40 appearances this season.