Berggren scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Berggren was designated to serve a delay-of-game penalty after the Red Wings lost a challenge on the Blue Jackets' fourth goal. That proved to be a smart selection, as he took a Tyler Motte pass out of the box and scored the game-winning goal with 36 seconds left in regulation. Berggren has four points over his last six contests and is seeing time on the third line and second power-play unit. The 24-year-old is at six goals, four assists, 50 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 36 appearances this season. His tally Thursday was the first game-winner of his NHL career.