Luukkonen allowed four goals on 18 shots in Monday's 7-5 loss to Montreal.

Luukkonen was replaced by Devon Levi to begin the third period. Levi surrendered two goals on four shots to receive the loss, and Montreal's seventh tally was an empty-netter. The 25-year-old Luukkonen left the game early after getting nicked up during Sunday's practice, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald. An update on Luukkonen's status should come before Thursday's home matchup against the Blues, but the issue may not be anything to worry about.