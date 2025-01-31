Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Predators, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen will make his 10th appearance of January. He's gone 5-3-1 with a 3.00 GAA and an .896 save percentage over the previous nine contests. The Predators will get Luke Evangelista (lower body) back in their lineup. They have scored 22 goals over the last five games, though 13 of those tallies came in a pair of games against the defensively-leaky Sharks, so Luukkonen is still a solid fantasy play for Friday.