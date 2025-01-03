Greig scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Greig was listed on the top line and saw 18:50 of ice time in the contest. The Senators appear to be trying to share significant ice time across seven forwards -- which has been forced because Greig has scored in three straight games and is due more minutes. The 22-year-old is up to six goals, 12 points, 49 shots on net, 55 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 34 appearances. While the season-long numbers don't pop off the page, he's clearly trending in the right direction.