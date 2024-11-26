Stutzle logged a power-play assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Stutzle has three goals and three assists over his last seven contests. The 22-year-old has gone eight games without a multi-point effort, but he continues to provide steady offense in a top-six role. Overall, the German center has nine goals, 16 helpers, nine power-play points, 45 shots on net, 40 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances. He's tracking toward a career year in both total points and power-play production and could flirt with a 100-point campaign.
