Zetterlund registered a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 8-5 win over the Kraken.

Zetterlund has two goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. He's brought his usual multi-category appeal in that span as well, adding 12 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating. The 25-year-old winger continues to be a top-six fixture for a Sharks team that has been surprisingly effective on offense. He's up to nine goals, 10 helpers, 55 shots, 57 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 26 appearances.