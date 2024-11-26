Kunin scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

Kunin has scored three times on seven shots over his last five contests, and he's added 18 hits in that span. The 26-year-old saw 18:19 of ice time Monday, his second-highest mark of the season, as the Sharks had to dig deep to cover the absence of Mikael Granlund (upper body). Kunin is up to five goals, nine points, 28 shots on net, 59 hits, 36 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 24 outings in a middle-six role.