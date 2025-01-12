Eklund scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Eklund's tally got the Sharks on the board late in the second period. They had the better of the shot total (37 to 22), but Marc-Andre Fleury put in a vintage performance to stymie San Jose's attack. Eklund has looked good with two goals and two assists over four games since he returned from missing four contests due to an upper-body injury. The winger is at nine goals, 31 points, 73 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 40 appearances this season.