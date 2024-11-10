DeSmith stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Jake Oettinger in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

The Jets did all their damage in the first half of the game, and they didn't test DeSmith much over the last 30-plus minutes after the Stars made the change in net. This was DeSmith's fifth outing of the year, and he's posted a 1.79 GAA and .929 save percentage. He's still not expected to play much, but he could push for a larger role if Oettinger continues to struggle against tough opponents. DeSmith has often started about once a week so far anyway, in an effort to keep Oettinger fresh in the starting role.