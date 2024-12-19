Dadonov scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dadonov ended a six-game slump with his third multi-point effort of the campaign. The 35-year-old winger has often played on the fourth line but moved up alongside Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn on the third line for this game. Dadonov is now at eight goals, 12 points, 51 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 31 appearances, and he may be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats if his promotion sticks.