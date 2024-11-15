Gustavsson stopped all 19 shots faced in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Minnesota, which was well rested after having three full days off, smothered Montreal and made it easy for Gustavsson, who returned to the win column after dropping an overtime decision to the Blackhawks on Sunday. It was his first shutout of the season and seventh during his career. The Wild have now won six of the last eight contests, and Gustavsson is 8-2-2 heading into Saturday's home meeting with division foe Dallas.