Fleury turned aside all 19 shots faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

It was an emotional night for Fleury, who may have played his last game in Montreal, which is about a hour's drive from his hometown of Sorel, Quebec. Canadiens fans serenaded the local boy, who recorded his first shutout of the season and 76th of his career in the NHL. Fleury improved to 11-5-1 and lowered his goals-against average to 2.60 through 18 appearances (16 starts). No longer a No. 1 goalie, the 40-year-old still has skills and has won five of his last seven starts. The Wild, who have won three straight, next play Saturday night in Ottawa.