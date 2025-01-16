Zuccarello notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Zuccarello helped out on first-period tallies by Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi. This was Zuccarello's fifth multi-point effort over the last eight contests, though he's been held off the scoresheet in the other three games in that span. The 37-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 21 helpers, eight power-play points, 66 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 32 outings overall while filling a top-line role.