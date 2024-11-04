Boldy scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs thought they were off to the races after a Wild turnover, but Jared Spurgeon got the puck up to Marco Rossi, who touched it over to Boldy behind the defense. Boldy made no mistake on the finish, scoring for the second game in a row and the fourth time in six contests. The winger is up to six tallies (three game-winners), 13 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances this season. Boldy continues to hold a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit, and his early pace has him on track to surpass his career high of 69 points from 2023-24.