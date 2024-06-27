Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar renew their cycling rivalry on Saturday when the two champions begin their three-week battle in the world's most storied cycling race, the 2024 Tour de France. The 25-year-old Pogacar already has won the Tour de France twice, in 2020 and '21. The 27-year-old Vingegaard has won the Tour de France the last two years, relegating Pogacar to second both times. The 2024 Tour de France begins on Saturday with a tough 128-mile stage beginning in Florence, Italy, and ends on July 21 in Nice, France.
A former reporter and associate editor for Sports Illustrated, where he covered an array of sports for almost 14 years, Menez has been obsessed with the Tour de France for almost four decades. He has been following the iconic three-week race since the mid-1980s when Greg LeMond was riding to three yellow jerseys. Last year, Menez correctly hit Adam Yates to finish in the top three overall, at +3300.
Top 2024 Tour de France picks
Menez is backing American Matteo Jorgenson to finish in the top three overall at +1000 odds. The young rider from Boise, Idaho, is in the midst of a career season. Earlier this year, he became just the third American to win the storied Paris-Nice stage race, and earlier this month he finished second in the Criterium du Dauphine in preparation for the Tour de France.
Also, with teammate Jonas Vingegaard's fitness in question after a serious crash, Jorgenson could very well inherit the leadership role at Team Visma-Lease a Bike at some point during the Tour de France. That would mean the team would work for him and not Vingegaard. "This budding American star already is one of the best riders in the world at age 24," Menez told SportsLine. You can see whom else to back here.
2024 Tour de France odds, top contenders
Tadej Pogacar -190
Jonas Vingegaard +200
Primoz Roglic +800
Remco Evenepoel +1400
Adam Yates +2800
Juan Ayuso +3000
Carlos Rodriguez +3000
Matteo Jorgenson +4000
Joao Almeida +4000
Jai Hindley +6500
Egan Bernal +6500
Simon Yates +7000
Felix Gall +8000
Tom Pidcock +10000
Enric Mas Nicolau +10000
Alexander Vlasov +10000
Richard Carapaz +15000
Mikel Landa +15000
Pello Bilbao +20000
David Gaudu +20000
Daniel Martinez +20000
Wout Van Aert +25000
Wilco Kelderman +25000
Laurens De Plus +25000
Geraint Thomas +25000
Derek Gee +25000
Santiago Buitrago +40000
Louis Meintjes +40000
Romain Bardet +50000
Pavel Sivakov +50000
Oscar Onley +50000
Hugh Carthy +50000
Giulio Ciccone +50000
Ben O'Connor +50000
Chris Harper +50000
Marc Soler +70000
Kevin Vauquelin +70000
Jack Haig +70000
Ilan Van Wilder +70000
Eddie Dunbar +70000
Ben Healy +70000
Alexey Lutsenko +70000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +80000
Rigoberto Uran +80000
Oier Lazkano +80000
Torstein Traeen +100000
Steff Cras +100000
Sergio Higuita +100000
Romain Gregoire +100000
Neilson Powless +100000
Michael Woods +100000
Mauri Vansevenant +100000
Mathieu van der Poel +100000
Kobe Goossens +100000
Johan Esteban Chaves +100000
Jakob Fuglsang +100000
Ivan Ramiro Sosa +100000
Fausto Masnada +100000
Chris Froome +100000
Wout Poels +100000
Valentin Madouas +150000
Tiesj Benoot +150000
Pierre Latour +150000
Maximilian Schachmann +150000
Mattia Cattaneo +150000
Matej Mohoric +150000
Koen Bouwman +150000
Darren Rafferty +150000
Carlos Verona +150000
Johannes Kulset +150000
Davide Formolo +150000
Stephen Williams +150000
Jesus Herrada +200000
Harm Vanhoucke +200000
Dylan Van Baarle +200000
Bauke Mollema +200000
Victor Campenaerts +200000
Odd Christian Eiking +200000
Louis Vervaeke +200000
Dylan Teuns +200000
Archie Ryan +200000
Alexy Faure Prost +200000
Michal Kwiatkowski +250000
Joshua Tarling +250000
Ethan Hayter +250000
Mark Cavendish +250000