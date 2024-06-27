Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar renew their cycling rivalry on Saturday when the two champions begin their three-week battle in the world's most storied cycling race, the 2024 Tour de France. The 25-year-old Pogacar already has won the Tour de France twice, in 2020 and '21. The 27-year-old Vingegaard has won the Tour de France the last two years, relegating Pogacar to second both times. The 2024 Tour de France begins on Saturday with a tough 128-mile stage beginning in Florence, Italy, and ends on July 21 in Nice, France.



Pogacar is the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) to win the yellow jersey in the latest 2024 Tour de France odds, while Vingegaard is the +200 second choice. Primoz Roglic (+800), Remco Evenepoel (+1400) and Adam Yates (+2800) round out the top five choices among the Tour de France riders.

A former reporter and associate editor for Sports Illustrated, where he covered an array of sports for almost 14 years, Menez has been obsessed with the Tour de France for almost four decades. He has been following the iconic three-week race since the mid-1980s when Greg LeMond was riding to three yellow jerseys. Last year, Menez correctly hit Adam Yates to finish in the top three overall, at +3300.

Now Menez has analyzed the 2024 Tour de France route and contenders and has identified five best bets.

Top 2024 Tour de France picks

Menez is backing American Matteo Jorgenson to finish in the top three overall at +1000 odds. The young rider from Boise, Idaho, is in the midst of a career season. Earlier this year, he became just the third American to win the storied Paris-Nice stage race, and earlier this month he finished second in the Criterium du Dauphine in preparation for the Tour de France.

Also, with teammate Jonas Vingegaard's fitness in question after a serious crash, Jorgenson could very well inherit the leadership role at Team Visma-Lease a Bike at some point during the Tour de France. That would mean the team would work for him and not Vingegaard. "This budding American star already is one of the best riders in the world at age 24," Menez told SportsLine. You can see whom else to back here.

How to make 2024 Tour de France picks

Moreover, Menez has four other best bets, including one on a rider to win the Tour de France at odds longer than +2500. This rider is in "his best career form" and could surprise.

So what rider in career-best form is the one to bet at odds of more than +2500, and what other best bets does Menez like? Visit SportsLine now to see Menez's detailed Tour de France picks, all from the SportsLine staff writer who hit a +3300 best bet in last year's Tour de France, and find out.

