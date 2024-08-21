The visiting Philadelphia Phillies hope left-hander Cristopher Sanchez can build on his latest outing when they meet the Atlanta Braves in the decisive game of a three-game series on Thursday.

The Braves took the series opener 3-1 on Tuesday before the Phillies came from behind for a 3-2 win on Wednesday. The latest result ended Atlanta's three-game winning streak and extended Philadelphia's lead in the National League East to seven games. Atlanta's edge over the New York Mets for the final NL wild-card spot shrunk to 1 1/2 games.

Sanchez (9-8, 3.46 ERA) is coming off one of his best performances of the season, a two-hit complete game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. He allowed one run, on a solo homer, and struck out four without issuing a walk.

Sanchez recorded 15 ground-ball outs, which is tied for the most by a Phillies pitcher in a single game since Statcast began tracking data in 2008. He needed only 99 pitches to throw his second complete game of the season.

"He just continued to pound the strike zone," Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said. "For him to be able to pitch so deep in the game with such a low pitch count, that's impressive."

Sanchez has not faced the Braves this season. He has made three career appearances, two starts, against Atlanta, going 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA. He lost both starts to the Braves last season.

Atlanta will counter with rookie right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6, 4.04 ERA), who is coming off a defeat to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. He allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over five-plus innings.

"He's really composed on the mound," Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson said. "He's mixing up his stuff, he's working ahead. He comes at guys, not scared of contact. Trusts his stuff. Misses barrels. But the composure is the thing that always stands out first for me. He's been rock solid every time he's gone out there."

Schwellenbach faced the Phillies for the first time on July 6 and got the victory after allowing one run on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Philadelphia's offense continues to struggle. Bryce Harper is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the series and is 0-for-14 with seven K's against the Braves this season. Even Alec Bohm, who has been the team's most consistent hitter over the past month, saw his streak of reaching base in 36 consecutive games come to an end on Wednesday.

However, the Braves may have awakened Harper on Wednesday. When Orlando Arcia homered in the fourth inning, he stared down Harper while running the bases, rekindling a feud that began in the 2023 NL Division Series. Arcia made a disparaging comment about Harper following Game 2 last fall, and Harper responded the next day with two home runs, staring down Arcia as he rounded the bases.

Asked after the Wednesday game about the latest incident, Phillies manager Rob Thomson feigned ignorance. "I heard about that," he said before adding, "We won."

The Braves learned Wednesday they would be without left-handed setup man A.J. Minter for the rest of the season after he underwent left hip surgery. Minter made 39 appearances this year, going 5-4 with one save and a 2.62 ERA.

