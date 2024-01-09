Surging Tigers face Angels with chance to go above .500

Johnny Cueto will make his second major league start of the season when the Los Angeles Angels begin a three-game series in Detroit on Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old right-hander had been relegated to the Triple-A ranks until the Angels called him up last week. He delivered a quality performance against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, allowing three runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and only recorded one strikeout.

The Angels were blanked by Kansas City 3-0.

"I thought he did a tremendous job," Los Angeles manager Ron Washington said. "I mean, to come back after a long time out and to give us almost seven innings, I was very impressed. We just didn't support him with any runs, but he went out there and he did his job."

There was no guarantee Cueto would ever get another major league opportunity entering the season. He had a disastrous stint with Miami last season, going 1-4 with a 6.02 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts).

He was released from the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express, in early July. Cueto was signed to a minor league contract by the Angels three weeks later. He won three of his four starts for the Salt Lake Bees before the Angels selected his contract.

"I feel very happy. I feel thankful," Cueto said. "Thankful to the team for this opportunity."

Cueto is 2-3 with a 2.79 ERA in seven career starts against Detroit.

He will be opposed by a rookie making his first major league start. Brant Hurter has made four relief appearances since being called up from Triple-A Toledo early this month.

Hurter (1-1, 3.57 ERA) pitched 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. He gave up two runs and three hits and was credited with his first victory.

The 25-year-old left-hander has only issued one walk while notching 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings for the Tigers.

Detroit comes into the series on a four-game winning streak. The Tigers just swept a four-game road series against the Chicago White Sox, capped by a 6-3 victory on Monday night.

The Tigers sit at .500 for the first time since they were 31-31 in early June.

"We want to play winning baseball," Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. "We've had to do a lot to get to this point, but the season's not over."

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson had a big performance Monday on his 25th birthday. He contributed a single, a double and a three-run homer.

Torkelson has 12 hits, including six extra-base hits, in nine games since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

"He was all over the place on defense (on Monday). On offense, he was in the middle of a lot of plays," Hinch said. "He had arguably the biggest swing of the night with the (home run) ball to center field. It's big when he produces. We're a completely different team."

The Angels will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak. They have lost eight of their past nine and 11 of their past 13.

Los Angeles had Monday off after getting swept in a four-game series at Toronto.

