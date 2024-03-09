Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes could make six more starts this season, or he could be lining up for one of his last outings. Only Pittsburgh knows for sure.

What's not in question is Skenes' status for Wednesday's matchup against the visiting Chicago Cubs, who have won the first two games of a three-game series by a combined score of 27-13.

The right-handed Skenes (8-2, 2.16 ERA) is set to make his 18th start of the year after striking out nine in six scoreless innings to earn a win against the Cincinnati Reds last Thursday.

Skenes has thrown 131 1/3 innings between Triple-A Indianapolis and the majors in 2024, but Pirates manager Derek Shelton dismissed the idea that his season could come to an early end.

"There is no immediate plan to shut him down. There has never been any immediate plans to shut him down," Shelton said. "How we monitor that -- whether it's an innings limit or a workload limit per game -- we'll be thoughtful about that."

The 22-year-old Skenes is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two previous starts against the Cubs this season.

The Pirates are hoping their flame-throwing phenom can slow down Chicago, which has won eight of its past 11 games and is a game over .500 for the first time since May 28.

"You don't go in a year just looking to be above .500," Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner said. "But considering where we were at one point, it does matter. And hopefully it's a sign of what's to come the rest of the way."

Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson each hit a two-run homer in the Cubs' 9-5 win on Tuesday. Miguel Amaya had two hits and is 14-for-22 (.636) with two home runs and 13 RBIs in his past six games.

Chicago's improving lineup also includes rookie outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who drove in a run on Tuesday and is 22-for-72 (.306) with four home runs and 13 RBIs in his past 22 games.

"We've become consistent, I think," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "And then we've played consistent-enough baseball. This is, let's see, four series in a row, like, win the series. That's consistency. So, that's what we're doing a nice job of."

Chicago will turn to right-hander Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.33) on Wednesday. He received a no-decision after giving up three runs over 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins last Friday.

Hendricks, 34, has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts.

Bryan Reynolds is 7-for-36 (.194) with a home run against Hendricks, who is 9-14 with a 3.81 ERA in 31 career starts vs. Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have lost three of their past four games, but outfielder Bryan De La Cruz provided a spark on Tuesday with an RBI double and a solo homer.

De La Cruz's leadoff shot in the sixth inning was his first home run since being acquired by the Pirates from Miami on July 30. The homer was his 19th of the year overall.

"That's encouraging," Shelton said. "When (De La Cruz) stays in the middle of the field, drives the ball in the middle of the field, I think that's the guy we acquired."

