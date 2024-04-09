The Philadelphia Phillies appear to be closing in on what would be their first division title since 2011.

Philadelphia, which will open a four-game series against the host Miami Marlins on Thursday, has an 83-56 record. The Phillies lead the National League East by seven games over the Atlanta Braves, and they have the fourth-highest payroll in baseball at $247 million.

The Marlins, meanwhile, have the fourth-lowest payroll in MLB at $97 million. It follows that Miami has one of the three-worst records in the majors (52-87).

The Phillies, with a lineup filled with stars, enter the series with concerns about their biggest star. Eight-time All-Star Bryce Harper, who has 26 homers this season, was hit with a 92-mph fastball on Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia's 4-2 win over host Toronto. Harper, struck on his left elbow, left the game in the first inning.

"It was stiffening up a bit," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of Harper's elbow. "But, as of now, he's fine."

Even prior to Wednesday, Harper -- who is playing on a 13-year, $330 million contract -- had been dealing with wrist and elbow injuries. He told the media he doesn't believe taking a couple of days off will help much.

"I just feel like I'm going to feel the exact same," Harper said.

Even without Harper, Philadelphia's lineup isn't lacking for star power, with catcher J.T. Realmuto, shortstop Trea Turner, right fielder Nick Castellanos and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber leading the way.

Schwarber, a two-time All-Star, homered on Wednesday, tying Alfonso Soriano's MLB single-season record of 13 dingers to lead off a game.

On Thursday, all those Phillies stars will support lefty Ranger Suarez (11-6, 3.02 ERA).

Suarez is 5-2 with a 3.47 ERA in 20 career appearances against Miami, including nine starts.

The Phillies are 15-7 this year when starting Suarez. However, Suarez has lost six of his past eight decisions.

After starting the season with a 9-0 record, Suarez got hit hard in July (6.61 ERA) and in August (5.00 ERA). But when he's right, he's getting a lot of groundouts on his curve and low-90s-mph fastball.

Miami will start right-hander Adam Oller (1-1, 3.31), who turns 30 next month.

Oller will be making his 19th MLB start, and he has yet to face the Phillies.

The Marlins earned a 4-3 walk-off win in 10 innings over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

After eight straight losses to the Nationals this year, the Marlins finally beat them for a feel-good Miami victory.

"To come out of that with a win is awesome," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said of Miami's 10th walk-off win out of 26 total home victories.

Xavier Edwards had the game-winning single in just his second game back after an injury that kept him out for nine contests.

"I thought his timing has been a little off since he came back," Schumaker said of Edwards, who is batting .341 in 49 games. "But I also thought his at-bats have been getting better.

"His bat-to-ball skills are elite -- to put a tough pitch in play like that shows what kind of a hitter he can be.

"As far as his future, he has shown he's an every-day player, whether it's at shortstop or second base, whatever the organization decides."

