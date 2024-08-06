With their first-base production lacking and the AL West race heating up, the Houston Astros are calling up infield prospect Zach Dezenzo, the team announced Tuesday. The Astros have lost nine of their last 14 games and enter play Tuesday 1 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, and five games behind the third wild-card spot.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Trey Cabbage was was optioned to Triple-A.

Dezenzo, 24, was Houston's 12th round pick in the 2022 draft. He had a breakout season a year ago, slashing .305/.383/.531 with 18 home runs and 22 stolen bases in High Class-A and Double-A. A wrist injury delayed the start of his 2024 season until early June. Dezenzo hit .391/.472/.739 with four home runs in 11 Triple-A games following a recent promotion.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Dezenzo the No. 2 prospect in the thin Astros system before the season. Here's his write-up:

Dezenzo spent four years at Ohio State before the Astros plucked him in the 12th round in 2022. He's since made a quick ascent up prospect lists, only in part because of Houston's weakened system. Dezenzo has big-time strength, allowing him to clear the fences from pole to pole. He launched 14 home runs in 63 games at Double-A last season, finishing fourth in the affiliate despite ranking 10th in games played. Dezenzo is also adept at drawing walks, though his willingness to work deep counts is likely to result in him striking out at least a quarter of the time in the majors. The Astros have tried to find a suitable spot for him on the diamond, tasking him with action at each of the non-shortstop infield positions and even a few games in the outfield. For now, the most realistic path forward might see him split time at the infield corners.

Astros first basemen are hitting a weak .203/.269/.321 with 12 home runs in 2024. That includes a .230/.311/.354 line from Jonathan Singleton, who took over as the primary first baseman after José Abreu was released in mid June. Dezenzo has spent most of his pro career at third base, though he has experience at first, and Alex Bregman has the hot corner locked down anyway.

The Astros suffered a walk-off loss against the AL West rival Texas Rangers on Monday. That was the first game of a nine-game road trip that will also take them through Boston and Tampa.