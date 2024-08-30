Teams trending in opposite directions meet on Friday when the Milwaukee Brewers battle the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Milwaukee has won 15 of its last 22 games, including a 6-3 stretch on the road during that span, while Cincinnati has lost nine of 13 since moving into second-place in the National League Central on Aug. 16. The Brewers (77-56), who lead the NL Central, are 26-16 within the division this year. The Reds (64-70), who are fourth in the division, are just 32-36 at home in 2024.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. The Brewers lead the all-time series 226-215, winning 12 of the past 16 games against the Reds. Milwaukee is a -129 favorite on the money line (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Reds odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.5.

Brewers vs. Reds money line: Milwaukee -127, Cincinnati +109

Brewers vs. Reds over/under: 9.5 runs

Brewers vs. Reds run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+122)

MIL: The Brewers have covered the run line in 27 of their last 43 games (+12.00 units)

CIN: The Reds have hit the money line in 75 of their last 140 games (+17.50 units)

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee is expected to send right-hander Colin Rea (12-4, 3.61 ERA) to the mound. In 25 games, including 22 starts, Rea has allowed 128 hits, 57 earned runs and 36 walks, while striking out 113 in 142 innings for a 1.15 WHIP. Opponents are batting just .235 against him. He has earned nine wins in his last 11 decisions. In Saturday's 9-5 win at Oakland, Rea pitched 6.2 innings, allowing eight hits and four earned runs, while striking out five.

Catcher William Contreras is among Milwaukee's top hitters. In 129 games, he is batting .285 with 34 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 77 RBI and 84 runs scored. He was 2-for-3 with an RBI and steal of home on Thursday in a 6-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. He has hit in six of the past nine games, including four games with multiples. He was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 3-2 win at St. Louis on Aug. 20.

Why you should back the Reds

Right-hander Nick Martinez (6-6, 3.62 ERA) is expected to start for Cincinnati. Martinez will be making his 48th appearance and 11th start of the season. In 104.1 innings of work, he has allowed 103 hits, 42 earned runs and just 13 walks, while striking out 83. In his last appearance, he pitched three innings of a 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday, allowing one earned run on five hits with one strikeout. He has pitched well against Milwaukee and had a no-decision in his last outing against them on Aug. 10. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out seven in a 1-0 Brewers win.

Among the Reds' top hitters is shortstop Elly De La Cruz. In 132 appearances, he is hitting .262 with 29 doubles, eight triples, 22 homers, 60 RBI and 89 runs scored. He has hits in seven of the past nine games, including three multi-hit performances. In a 10-2 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday, he was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored. He has hit well against Milwaukee, with one double, two triples, five homers and nine RBI in 18 games against the Brewers in his nearly two-year career.

