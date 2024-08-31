When rosters expand on Sept. 1, the Washington Nationals will bring one of the most famous sons in baseball to the big leagues. Darren Baker, son of longtime player and manager Dusty Baker, is getting the call, reports Talk Nats. The team has not yet announced the move. The September roster expansion period opens Sunday.

Baker, 25, was Washington's tenth round pick in the 2021 draft. He is most famous for serving as ball boy of the San Francisco Giants in 2002, when Dusty managed the club, and being saved by JT Snow at home plate during Game 5 of the World Series. Yep, this kid is the big leaguer now:

This season Baker owns a .285/.348/.340 batting line with 38 stolen bases in 112 Triple-A games. He's a second baseman who's also dabbled in the outfield, and his game is built on speed. Baker has zero home runs this season and only six homers in 346 professional games.

Baseball America ranked Baker the No. 27 prospect in the Nationals' farm system entering 2024. Their scouting report says he is "likely limited to a reserve role given his general lack of power." The Nationals are 61-74 and well out of the postseason race. They are using September to get a look at young players, including Baker and 2023 No. 2 pick Dylan Crews, who debuted Monday.

Dusty Baker, 75, retired from managing after last season. His 2,183 managerial wins are eighth most all-time, and he guided the Houston Astros to the 2022 World Series title. Baker was a heck of a player too. He played 19 seasons in the big leagues from 1968-86 and retired with 1,981 hits, 242 home runs, and two All-Star selections.

The current September roster expansion rules give each team one addition pitcher and one additional position player. Teams can no longer call up their entire 40-man roster.