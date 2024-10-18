The New York Mets are ready for a do-or-die game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The legendary vocal group The Temptations performed the national anthem, as well as a live rendition of Francisco Lindor's walkup song, ahead of NLCS Game 5.

The Mets were on the brink of elimination on Friday, but Citi Field was rocking when The Temptations took the field before first pitch. The five-time Grammy-winning group will performed the national anthem, but the fun didn't stop there.

The Temptations also sang "My Girl," which is shortstop Francisco Lindor's walkup song. Perhaps that will give Lindor a little extra juice following his two-hit performance in Game 4 on Thursday night.

Entering Game 5, the Mets face a 3-1 series deficit, and they will need a borderline miraculous comeback to reach the World Series. Our own Dayn Perry wrote about New York's comeback chances and noted that just 13.2% of teams in the Mets' exact position have stormed back to win the series.

The last time a team accomplished a 3-1 comeback when playing Game 5 at home was the Chicago Cubs, who managed the feat in the 2016 World Series.