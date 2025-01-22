Once the announcement for the Hall of Fame class is done, usually, we're in for a few boring weeks before spring training starts. That's how it was a decade ago, at least. These days, there are still plenty of free agents left on the board, which also means it's possible to see a big trade or two.

In that spirit, let's round up the news and rumors for the day.

Dodgers shopping pitchers

The Dodgers have made a litany of additions even if they don't finalize a deal with Kirby Yates. This means they need to clear roster space from their 40-man and are "shopping some of their surplus" in the trade market, per USA Today. Among that surplus could be reliever Ryan Brasier.

The 37-year-old right-hander had a 3.54 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 28 innings last season. He saw action in all three playoff rounds, too, pitching to a 5.00 ERA.

Cubs eye bullpen help

The Cubs were outbid by the Dodgers for Tanner Scott and it looks like Kirby Yates might also be headed that way, which means the Cubs are still looking elsewhere for bullpen help. According to The Athletic, the remaining list of targets is as follows:

Those are all free agents except Pressly, who would require a trade from the Astros. Raley is coming off Tommy John surgery and would only be ready for the second half of the season, barring a setback in his rehab. It's a variety of options and shows the flexibility the Cubs have in seeking bullpen upgrades.