Happy Holidays, baseball enthusiasts. The hot stove tends to run a little cold this time of year, though there is no shortage of rumors as teams prepare to dive back into the offseason once the calendar flips to 2025. Here is a Christmas edition of hot stove rumors.

Marlins not ruling out Alcantara trade

After trading Jesús Luzardo, Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix would not rule out a trade involving 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara. "You said it: We never rule out anything. We listen to everything. Sandy is a really important piece for our organization. I'm really excited to see him pitch on Opening Day," Bendix told the Miami Herald.

Alcaranta, 29, did not pitch in 2024 as he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery. Even with the injury, contenders would jump at the chance to acquire an ace pitcher, especially one signed to a bargain contract. Alcantara is owed $17 million in both 2025 and 2026, then has a $21 million club option for 2027. It's a matter of when Bendix will trade Alcantara, not if.

Rangers interested in Martin

Chris Martin BOS • RP • #55 ERA 3.45 WHIP 1.13 IP 44.1 BB 3 K 50 View Profile

The Rangers have interest in free agent righty Chris Martin as they rebuild their bullpen, reports the Dallas Morning News. Martin, an Arlington native, returned to MLB with Texas in 2018 after spending two years in Japan. The 38-year-old has been an effective setup man since, including throwing 95 2/3 innings with a 2.16 ERA and only 11 walks for the Red Sox from 2023-24.

David Robertson, José Leclerc, and Kirby Yates ranked 1-2-3 on the Rangers in relief appearances in 2024, and all three are free agents. Texas acquired underrated lefty Robert Garcia in the Nathaniel Lowe trade with the Nationals, and signed Shawn Armstrong, Hoby Milner, and Jacob Webb to low-cost contracts. Clearly, there' room in the bullpen for a proven late-inning type.

Yankees could reunite with Hill

Tim Hill NYY • RP • #54 ERA 3.36 WHIP 1.43 IP 67 BB 19 K 31 View Profile

The Yankees have interest in a reunion with lefty reliever Tim Hill, according to the New York Post. Hill joined the Yankees after getting released by the White Sox in June. He had a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings with Chicago, then a 2.05 ERA in 44 innings with New York. Hill, 35 in February, had the lowest strikeout rate and highest ground ball rate in baseball in 2024.

New York added strikeout artists Devin Williams and Fernando Cruz to their bullpen earlier this month. They lack a left-hander -- the Yankees do not have a single lefty reliever on their 40-man roster -- and Hill would fill that void and bring the ground ball element the bullpen lost when stalwart Clay Holmes left as a free agent. The Yankees and Hill are a good match for each other.