In less than a month, spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida. There are still plenty of free agents waiting to sign and trade candidates waiting to move. There will be no shortage of activity between now and the start of camp. Here now are Sunday's hot stove happenings.

Rangers open to more bullpen additions

The Rangers are "staying open-minded" about adding to their bullpen, GM Chris Young said at the team's Fan Fest event Saturday (via the Dallas Morning News). David Robertson, José Leclerc, and Kirby Yates ranked 1-2-3 on the team in relief appearances in 2024, and all three are free agents. Robertson and Yates remain unsigned. Leclerc recently hooked on with the Athletics.

To replace those three, and hopefully improve a bullpen that ranked 26th in WAR in 2024, the Rangers signed righties Shawn Armstrong, Chris Martin, and Jacob Webb, and lefty Hoby Milner. They also swapped first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for lefty Robert Garcia. Young & Co. will bank on improved bullpen depth will make up for the losses of Robertson and Yates in particular.

Cardinals, Helsley not discussing extension

The Cardinals and closer Ryan Helsley have had no discussions about a long-term extension, the pitcher said at the team's Winter Warm-Up event Saturday (via the Belleville News-Democrat). "Never really been any talk about extensions or anything like that. (I want to stay), but, you know, at the same time, it's a two-way street, and if only one side wants it, it's not going to work out," Helsley said.

Helsley, 30, led baseball with 49 saves in 2024, and threw 66 ⅓ innings with a 2.04 ERA and 79 strikeouts. He will be a free agent after 2025, and with the Cardinals entering what POBO John Mozeliak called a "reset" earlier this offseason, Helsley is a prime trade candidate. If not before spring training, then at the trade deadline. Every contender would have interest in the flamethrower.

Phillies sign Aoyagi

The Phillies have signed veteran Japanese right-hander Koyo Aoyagi to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, the team announced. Aoyagi, 31, is a three-time All-Star who's spent his entire nine-year career with the Hanshin Tigers. In 2024, he threw 114 innings with a 3.00 ERA and 78 strikeouts. Aoyagi throws sidearm and sits upper-80s with his fastball and upper-70s with his slider. He projects as a middle reliever in MLB. The Phillies will give him a chance to make their bullpen this spring.

Dodgers land Scott

The defending World Series champion Dodgers continued their active offseason Sunday, landing lefty reliever Tanner Scott with a four-year contract worth $72 million. Scott joins Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, and others in a stacked bullpen that may not necessarily have a defined closer. Manager Dave Roberts has shown a willingness to match up his relievers with specific batters rather than marry bullpen arms to certain innings.