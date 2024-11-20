Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said on Wednesday that it appears right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki will not sign until a new international amateur free-agent signing window opens on Jan. 15, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich. Sasaki is expected to be posted for MLB consideration over the coming weeks by the Chiba Lotte Marines, part of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league.

Both Sasaki and the Marines, who receive a fee based on how much Sasaki signs for, would benefit financially from waiting until that new period begins. It should be noted that Sasaki's free agency is akin to the one experienced by Shohei Ohtani when he originally came over from Japan. He's classified as an amateur by MLB's rules based on both his age and his lack of professional service time. As such, Sasaki cannot be offered more by teams than the amount of their remaining bonus pools.

As CBS Sports explained earlier Wednesday, just two teams have more than $2 million to offer this international amateur free-agent signing window, which closes on Dec. 15. (Those teams being the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles.) By waiting until after Jan. 15 to sign, Sasaki will be able to access more lucrative offers. (Teams are also able to trade for up to 60% of their original pools.)

Sasaki, 23, has amassed career marks that include a 2.02 ERA and a 26.8% strikeout-minus-walk percentage. He first planted his flag as an international superstar in 2022, when he recorded a 19-strikeout perfect game.

His arsenal includes a mid-to-upper 90s fastball, a devastating splitter, and an above-average slider. Sasaki has battled various physical issues in recent years, including both oblique and shoulder trouble during the 2024 season. Nevertheless, he's certain to remain in high demand.