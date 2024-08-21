The NFL season is right around the corner, and that means that footballs fans all over the world will be drafting players in their fantasy football leagues. Before the draft takes place, leagues must select draft orders, and the Oakland Athletics were no different.

Prior to Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the A's players competing in their fantasy football league opted to determine their draft order in an interesting fashion. The players made their way to the upper deck of the Oakland Coliseum -- known affectionately to A's fans as Mount Davis -- and each player tossed a baseball onto the field.

There was a target on the field and the player that landed the closest received the No. 1 pick in their draft. While many of these guys have been tossing baseball their entire lives, the competition still produced some very interesting results.

In fact, only two players actually landed close to the target. It even required a measurement to see which player landed their ball closer to the target.

While the results of the draft order weren't divulged, it's a safe assumption to believe that A's relief pitcher Scott Alexander's ball landed the closest. Alexander was seen jumping up and down following the results of everyone's throws.

Fantasy football is one activity that many people take very seriously. Some will have a 40-yard dash to determine the draft order, while some leagues will simply randomly select the order out of a hat. However, the A's method may have been one of the more entertaining ways to determine a draft order in quite some time.

The A's ended up losing 1-0 at the hands of the Rays on Tuesday, but Alexander still had a great day.