Nuggets at Heat after ugly loss

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 18, 2018

MIAMI -- The Denver Nuggets are coming off their ugliest loss of the season.

The Miami Heat are just back from a 1-2 West Coast road trip.

On Monday night, these teams will match up as the Heat plays host to the Nuggets at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat (37-33) currently have the eighth and final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game behind the seventh-place Milwaukee Bucks.

"We're getting better," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told the media after the rough road trip that included an overtime loss to the lowly Sacramento Kings. "We're getting stronger from this. I truly believe we will find the benefits of going through these types of games."

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (38-32) are sitting just outside the Western Conference playoff picture after Saturday night's brutal 101-94 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, who entered that game with the worst record in the NBA.

Memphis snapped a 19-game losing streak with the win over Denver.

"It's a bad loss," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told the media. "It's a tough way to start this road trip.

"Our first group did a terrible job of starting the game with any real sense of urgency. We built ourselves a 21-point hole on the road."

Even so, the Nuggets trailed Memphis by just two points with 2:47 left in Saturday's game. But Denver never scored another point.

Malone said it was an "unacceptable" overall effort for the Nuggets in what was their start of a seven-game trip.

For the Heat on Monday, a lot will depend on whether center Hassan Whiteside (hip injury) and shooting guard Dwyane Wade (hamstring) are able to play.

Whiteside, who has missed four straight games, leads the Heat in rebounds (11.8) and blocks (1.7) while averaging 14.3 points. He gives Miami an inside presence.

Wade, 36, is near the end of a brilliant career and is averaging 13.6 points. But since he joined the Heat on Feb. 9, he has become a big part of their second unit. He had averaged 15.5 shots per game in the two contests prior to getting hurt, and he has since missed the past three games.

On the positive side for Miami is that the Heat are 20-13 at home and have won four straight games at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Overall, however, the Heat have not played well for the past several weeks. The Heat were just 3-7 in a disappointing February and are 5-4 so far in March.

Denver won the only previous meeting with the teams, prevailing at home 95-94 on Nov. 3 when Paul Millsap was fouled and made three free throws for the game's final points.

But the Nuggets are dealing with a significant injury. Gary Harris, Denver's leading scorer, missed the Memphis game due to a knee injury. He is averaging 17.7 points and is shooting well at every level -- 82.7 percent on free throws, 55.3 percent on 2-pointers and 39.9 percent on 3-pointers.

Harris is not expected to play against Miami.

"He's not even walking normally yet," Malone said. "I think Gary will be out three or four games."

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
G. Dragic
7 PG
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
49.4 Field Goal % 44.9
49.4 Three Point % 44.9
84.3 Free Throw % 79.1
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
17.2 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 6.0 APG
home team logo
G. Dragic PG 7
17.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 38-32 -----
home team logo Heat 37-33 -----
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Fla.
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Fla.
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 38-32 109.0 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Heat 37-33 102.5 PPG 43.2 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 17.2 PPG 10.5 RPG 6.0 APG 49.4 FG%
G. Dragic PG 17.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.8 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
G. Harris
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
T. Lyles
W. Chandler
M. Plumlee
D. Harris
K. Faried
T. Craig
M. Morris
J. Hernangomez
M. Beasley
D. Arthur
R. Jefferson
T. Lydon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Harris 65 34.8 17.7 2.7 3.0 1.9 0.2 1.8 48.6 39.9 82.7 0.6 2.1
N. Jokic 63 31.5 17.2 10.5 6.0 1.2 0.8 2.8 49.4 37.8 84.3 2.6 7.8
J. Murray 69 30.6 16.4 3.6 3.2 1.0 0.3 2.1 46.0 38.2 90.7 1.0 2.7
W. Barton 69 32.4 14.9 5.0 4.1 1.0 0.6 1.9 44.8 36.0 78.9 0.9 4.1
P. Millsap 26 28.4 13.9 6.2 2.8 1.0 1.2 2.0 44.7 34.5 71.0 1.5 4.7
T. Lyles 64 19.9 10.5 4.9 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.9 49.1 38.5 70.7 0.8 4.2
W. Chandler 63 31.1 10.0 5.2 2.2 0.6 0.5 1.3 44.3 34.6 78.4 1.4 3.8
M. Plumlee 62 20.4 7.4 5.8 2.0 0.7 1.1 1.5 59.1 0.0 44.5 1.9 3.9
D. Harris 14 17.0 7.3 1.3 1.8 0.6 0.2 0.7 41.3 32.0 87.0 0.1 1.1
K. Faried 32 14.4 5.9 4.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.7 51.4 0.0 70.6 2.1 2.7
T. Craig 27 16.1 4.4 3.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.4 45.9 27.5 65.5 1.0 2.1
M. Morris 3 8.3 3.3 0.7 2.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.7
J. Hernangomez 22 11.4 3.3 2.4 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 38.8 26.2 83.3 0.8 1.6
M. Beasley 57 9.9 3.2 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 40.5 32.1 69.0 0.2 1.0
D. Arthur 18 7.4 2.8 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.8 46.7 33.3 66.7 0.2 0.7
R. Jefferson 19 8.4 1.6 0.8 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.3 44.4 28.6 57.1 0.1 0.7
T. Lydon 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 70 241.1 109.0 44.3 24.9 7.91 4.67 14.6 46.9 36.7 76.4 11.1 33.2
Heat
Roster
G. Dragic
H. Whiteside
D. Waiters
D. Wade
J. Richardson
T. Johnson
W. Ellington
K. Olynyk
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
R. McGruder
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
O. White
L. Babbitt
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Dragic 65 31.7 17.6 4.0 4.8 0.8 0.2 2.2 44.9 36.6 79.1 0.7 3.3
H. Whiteside 47 25.9 14.3 11.8 1.0 0.7 1.7 1.8 55.0 100.0 69.0 3.2 8.6
D. Waiters 30 30.6 14.3 2.6 3.8 0.8 0.3 2.3 39.8 30.6 73.9 0.3 2.3
D. Wade 12 22.8 13.7 3.8 2.6 0.8 0.4 2.3 43.6 22.2 77.8 0.8 3.1
J. Richardson 69 33.2 13.0 3.4 2.8 1.5 0.9 1.9 45.4 38.9 82.4 0.9 2.5
T. Johnson 60 29.1 12.0 3.4 2.3 0.9 0.5 1.1 42.9 35.7 81.8 0.5 3.0
W. Ellington 65 26.5 11.1 2.9 1.1 0.7 0.1 0.7 39.9 38.6 85.5 0.3 2.6
K. Olynyk 64 23.4 10.9 5.6 2.5 0.8 0.5 2.0 48.8 36.0 76.8 1.2 4.4
J. Johnson 62 26.0 10.3 4.7 3.8 1.0 0.7 1.9 49.2 29.8 68.5 0.8 3.9
J. Winslow 56 24.2 7.1 5.5 2.2 0.8 0.5 1.1 41.4 43.2 62.3 1.0 4.5
R. McGruder 9 19.9 6.1 1.8 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.3 51.1 38.1 50.0 0.7 1.1
J. Mickey 20 12.5 4.0 3.7 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.8 47.9 7.7 68.8 0.8 2.9
D. Jones Jr. 11 18.0 3.8 2.6 0.5 0.3 0.8 0.5 37.2 14.3 57.1 1.5 1.1
O. White 6 13.3 3.3 1.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 43.8 36.4 66.7 0.5 1.3
L. Babbitt 9 11.8 3.3 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 27.8 29.4 0.0 0.1 1.1
U. Haslem 12 5.1 0.6 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.2 0.2 25.0 16.7 0.0 0.3 0.5
Total 70 241.8 102.5 43.2 22.4 7.56 5.20 13.8 45.4 35.8 75.1 9.4 33.9
