MEM
NO

Grizzlies-Pelicans Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 06, 2019

Two days after taking advantage of the worst team in the NBA to get a win, the New Orleans Pelicans will try to do the same against another struggling team Monday night.

The Pelicans gained a split of a two-game road trip when they handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth consecutive loss, 133-98 on Saturday night. It was New Orleans ' largest margin of victory this season.

Now the Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost their fifth game in a row when they fell at San Antonio 108-88 on Saturday.

"This can't just be a win and a one-time thing because it's Cleveland," forward Anthony Davis told the Pelicans' official website. "We've got to do this next game and the game after that in order to get to where we want to be."

Coach Alvin Gentry echoed Davis' feeling, emphasizing that New Orleans, 18-22 and 14th in the Western Conference, is going to have to make a run regardless of the quality of the opposition in order to get back into the thick of the playoff race.

The key to that will be building on the defensive improvement the Pelicans showed three days after a 126-121 loss at Brooklyn.

"What we have to do is develop consistency on it," Gentry told the Pelicans website. "We can't do it this game and not do it the next game. We have to be able to take it from practice to the game situations and we have to be able to do it night after night after night, not just one night here and one night there."

Memphis needs to get back on track for one night before it can start thinking about stringing together a series of wins.

The Grizzlies are 3-12 since beating the Pelicans 107-103 in New Orleans on Dec. 7, the first meeting between the teams this season. The Grizzlies held the Pelicans without a field goal for the final five minutes of that game.

Against San Antonio on Saturday, Memphis had its worst shooting first half of the season (31.1 percent) as it trailed 64-44 at halftime and shot just 37.8 percent for the game.

The Grizzlies, who entered the game ranked fifth in the NBA in fewest turnovers per game (12.8), committed a season-high 21, leading to 26 San Antonio points.

"When you're playing a team that is this good, any time you lose or miss out on possessions with opportunities for shots, it's hard to overcome," Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "For us, we're not a normally a high-turnover team, but they were active with their hands."

Memphis made a move to try and shake the team out of its funk when it acquired guard Justin Holiday, brother of Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, in a trade with Chicago on Thursday.

The Grizzlies sent Wayne Selden, MarShon Brooks and two second-round picks to the Bulls for Holiday, a five-year veteran averaging 11.3 points this season. Holiday made his Memphis debut Saturday and had just two points in 21 minutes, but he figures to be a bigger factor going forward.

"(Holiday is a) hard worker, plays defense, two-way player," Grizzlies guard Mike Conley told the Commercial Appeal. "He's gotten better offensively as well. So he definitely fits the mold of what we're trying to accomplish here, especially with his character and all those things."

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
M. Conley
11 PG
A. Davis
23 PF
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
28.5 Pts. Per Game 28.5
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
13.3 Reb. Per Game 13.3
41.9 Field Goal % 50.6
41.9 Three Point % 50.6
84.8 Free Throw % 80.3
away team logo
M. Conley PG 11
20.2 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 6.1 APG
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
28.5 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 4.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 18-21 -----
home team logo Pelicans 18-22 -----
NO -5.5, O/U 214
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
NO -5.5, O/U 214
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 18-21 101.2 PPG 39.6 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Pelicans 18-22 116.7 PPG 47.1 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
M. Conley PG 20.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 6.1 APG 41.9 FG%
A. Davis PF 28.5 PPG 13.3 RPG 4.4 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Conley
M. Gasol
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Temple
J. Green
K. Anderson
S. Mack
D. Brooks
C. Parsons
O. Casspi
J. Noah
J. Carter
I. Rabb
D. Stephens
J. Holiday
Y. Watanabe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Conley 38 33.9 20.2 3.4 6.1 1.3 0.4 1.8 41.9 35.0 84.8 0.6 2.8
M. Gasol 39 34.2 15.7 8.6 4.5 1.3 1.4 2.2 43.8 36.6 77.1 1.1 7.6
J. Jackson Jr. 39 25.7 13.5 4.8 1.2 1.0 1.6 1.6 52.2 33.7 77.9 1.2 3.6
G. Temple 39 31.9 10.2 3.1 1.3 1.1 0.4 1.1 44.2 36.2 78.6 0.3 2.7
J. Green 27 23.2 10.0 6.6 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.7 49.8 37.5 79.6 1.9 4.7
K. Anderson 38 30.1 8.1 6.1 3.1 1.3 0.8 1.3 54.7 25.8 56.4 1.1 5.0
S. Mack 38 23.3 7.7 1.9 3.0 0.9 0.1 1.1 41.6 38.2 70.0 0.3 1.6
D. Brooks 18 18.3 7.5 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.2 1.1 40.2 37.5 73.3 0.5 1.2
C. Parsons 3 15.3 5.7 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 41.2 30.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
O. Casspi 27 11.9 5.1 2.9 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.5 53.7 33.3 64.3 0.3 2.6
J. Noah 14 11.5 3.9 3.0 1.0 0.2 0.4 1.2 45.7 0.0 56.5 0.7 2.3
J. Carter 7 14.4 3.4 1.1 1.4 1.1 0.1 0.9 31.3 23.5 0.0 0.0 1.1
I. Rabb 13 6.5 2.5 2.5 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.8 60.9 0.0 71.4 0.9 1.6
D. Stephens 1 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Holiday 1 21.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 14.3 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0
Y. Watanabe 3 5.3 1.3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 33.3 0.0 100.0 0.0 1.7
Total 39 242.6 101.2 39.6 23.0 8.87 6.00 13.0 45.5 34.5 75.8 7.6 32.0
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Randle
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
E. Payton
D. Miller
T. Frazier
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
I. Clark
S. Hill
W. Johnson
C. Diallo
A. Harrison
K. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 35 37.0 28.5 13.3 4.4 1.8 2.6 2.1 50.6 31.8 80.3 3.3 9.9
J. Holiday 40 36.6 21.0 4.5 8.4 1.6 0.8 3.6 47.5 33.2 77.8 1.2 3.3
J. Randle 39 29.3 20.0 9.3 2.8 0.6 0.6 2.4 54.4 32.9 71.0 2.4 7.0
N. Mirotic 25 30.0 17.4 9.2 1.0 0.8 0.6 1.2 45.2 34.8 84.1 1.6 7.6
E. Moore 37 30.0 13.1 2.4 2.2 0.8 0.2 1.1 48.6 42.5 73.9 0.8 1.6
E. Payton 9 25.9 11.7 3.8 5.3 0.9 0.1 2.4 50.6 46.7 73.7 0.9 2.9
D. Miller 35 22.7 7.1 1.5 1.6 0.7 0.3 0.8 41.5 39.5 84.0 0.2 1.3
T. Frazier 31 19.8 4.8 2.8 4.4 0.6 0.1 1.3 44.4 40.0 77.3 0.7 2.1
J. Okafor 21 8.6 4.6 2.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.4 54.2 0.0 82.6 1.1 1.3
F. Jackson 25 12.0 4.2 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.6 39.8 35.0 72.2 0.1 0.8
I. Clark 29 13.8 4.0 1.5 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.8 36.1 31.0 91.7 0.2 1.3
S. Hill 28 20.9 3.9 3.2 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.8 39.6 31.6 63.2 0.9 2.3
W. Johnson 24 15.4 3.8 2.3 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.5 40.2 39.6 83.3 0.4 1.8
C. Diallo 28 9.7 3.4 3.6 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.7 58.2 0.0 75.0 0.9 2.8
A. Harrison 6 6.3 1.5 0.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 20.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
K. Williams 10 5.1 1.1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 35.7 33.3 0.0 0.2 0.8
Total 40 240.0 116.7 47.1 26.8 7.45 5.45 14.4 47.9 35.7 77.1 11.5 35.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores