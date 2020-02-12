BOS
Harden, Westbrook help Rockets beat Celtics 116-105

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) After James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 78 points Tuesday night, Harden was asked just how dangerous this combination can be when it gets rolling.

“It's pretty scary," Harden said.

Harden scored 42 points, Westbrook had 36 and Houston snapped Boston's seven-game win streak with a 116-105 victory over the Celtics in a game that showcased the Rockets' dynamic small-ball lineup.

Harden had eight rebounds and seven assists and Westbrook finished with 10 rebounds and five assists as the Rockets used a starting lineup without a true center after trading Clint Capela last week.

“It's helping both of them," coach Mike D'Antoni said. “It should. It opens up the floor for them. Both of them are great drivers and great finishers ... and it should trickle down to everybody else, too."

Houston broke it open with a 15-2 run that made it 116-98 with about two minutes left. Harden scored six points during the decisive stretch, and Danuel House had five.

Boston had two turnovers and missed numerous shots to allow the Rockets to turn the close game into one where D’Antoni cleared the bench for the last minute with the game well in hand.

“Harden was great ... and Westbrook was great," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “Those guys are two of the best in the world and they showed it again tonight."

The Rockets enjoyed a big advantage at the line, going 37 for 42 compared to 20 for 25 for the Celtics. Harden made 17 of 18 foul shots.

Gordon Hayward had 20 points in Boston's first loss since Jan. 26. Jaylen Brown scored 19, and Jayson Tatum had 15 on 5-for-15 shooting.

Westbrook, who is in his first season in Houston after a trade from Oklahoma City, is excited for the possibilities for this lineup once they have more experience with it.

“We can be pretty successful," he said. “We've just got to find ways to continue to be effective, efficient and make the right plays."

Harden, who scored 19 points in the third quarter to help Houston take control, picked up his fifth foul with about eight minutes left. But he was able to stay in the game and avoid fouling out.

Robert Covington had 12 points and seven rebounds in his fourth game since he was acquired as part of the four-team trade that sent Capela to the Hawks.

The Rockets were up by seven with about eight minutes left when Harden picked up three fouls in about 30 seconds. The Celtics then closed to 96-94 on Brown's 3-pointer and a dunk by Tatum with 5:40 to go.

But Houston made five straight free throws to push the lead to 101-94 before making the big run to put the game away.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Kemba Walker received a technical foul in the second quarter for arguing with the officials. ... The Celtics had 18 turnovers.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon missed his second straight game with a bruised left leg. ... P.J. Tucker received a technical foul in the second quarter for arguing a foul call. ... House had 17 points and nine rebounds.

THEY SAID IT

Walker on his frustration Tuesday night: “I'm one of the leaders on this team, one of the guys the team looks at, so when I get frustrated it kind of (trickles) down to everybody and everybody starts to get frustrated. I have to be better at not showing my frustration."

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host the Clippers on Thursday night.

Rockets: Visit Golden State on Feb. 20.

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 19
HOU Rockets 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43 +2 Daniel Theis made hook shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 2-0
11:31   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   BOS team rebound  
11:12   Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
11:09   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Kemba Walker  
11:05 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 5-0
10:52 +2 James Harden made driving dunk 5-2
10:34 +2 Jaylen Brown made reverse layup 7-2
10:26 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 7-5
10:08   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:59   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
9:50   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
9:32   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
9:30   BOS team rebound  
9:20 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 10-5
8:57   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
8:50   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
8:36   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:25   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
8:19   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
8:19 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
8:19 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
8:09 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 12-7
7:51 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 12-10
7:33 +2 Jayson Tatum made fade-away jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 14-10
7:12 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 14-13
6:53   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:42   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
6:32   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:12   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Jaylen Brown  
6:12   HOU team rebound  
6:08 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk, assist by Robert Covington 14-15
5:47   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
5:38   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
5:30   Kemba Walker missed finger-roll layup  
5:27   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
5:23   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
5:05   Offensive foul on Enes Kanter  
5:05   Turnover on Enes Kanter  
4:44   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Semi Ojeleye  
4:41   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
4:27   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
4:18   Enes Kanter missed layup, blocked by James Harden  
4:15   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:11 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 14-18
3:53   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:30   Offensive foul on Robert Covington  
3:30   Turnover on Robert Covington  
3:12   Enes Kanter missed hook shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:05   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
3:05 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 14-19
3:05 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-20
2:49   Jaylen Brown missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
2:46   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
2:39   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
2:29   Bad pass turnover on Semi Ojeleye, stolen by Robert Covington  
2:25   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:11 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Semi Ojeleye 17-20
1:44   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
1:32   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
1:14   Personal foul on Semi Ojeleye  
1:04   Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown  
1:04 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 17-21
1:04   Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
0:54   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
0:34   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:22 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 17-23
0:01   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
0:00   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
0:00 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 18-23
0:00 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-23
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Thabo Sefolosha, stolen by Daniel Theis  
0:00   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BOS team rebound  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 30
HOU Rockets 24

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Marcus Smart  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:43 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup 21-23
11:43   Shooting foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
11:43   Jayson Tatum missed free throw  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:33   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
11:28 +2 Austin Rivers made layup, assist by Thabo Sefolosha 21-25
11:14   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:09 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 24-25
10:58   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:33   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:17   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
10:17 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
10:17 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
9:54   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
9:54 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 25-27
9:54   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:45   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
9:38   Traveling violation turnover on Brad Wanamaker  
9:28   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
9:19   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:16   Daniel Theis missed dunk  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
9:08   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
8:58 +2 Brad Wanamaker made driving layup, assist by Jayson Tatum 27-27
8:42   Austin Rivers missed finger-roll layup  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:35 +2 Jaylen Brown made layup 29-27
8:21 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 29-29
8:11   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:09   Personal foul on James Harden  
7:59   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
7:44 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup 31-29
7:18   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:10   Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown  
6:58 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 31-32
6:31   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
6:29   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
6:29 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 31-33
6:29 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-34
6:14   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
5:59   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
5:58   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
5:50   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
5:39 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 31-37
5:18 +2 Kemba Walker made finger-roll layup 33-37
5:03   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:48   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
4:42 +2 Danuel House Jr. made finger-roll layup 33-39
4:25 +2 Gordon Hayward made floating jump shot 35-39
4:10 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 35-42
3:48   Gordon Hayward missed reverse layup  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
3:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:47 +1 James Harden made free throw 35-43
3:38   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
3:28 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 37-43
3:14   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
3:08   Robert Covington missed floating jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
2:54   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
2:48   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
2:42   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
2:42   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:42 +1 Kemba Walker made free throw 38-43
2:42 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 39-43
2:42 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-43
2:29   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
2:21 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 43-43
2:08   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
1:56 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 45-43
1:41   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
1:33   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Robert Covington  
1:29   Robert Covington missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Gordon Hayward  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
1:19 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 47-43
1:10 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup, assist by James Harden 47-45
1:00   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by James Harden  
0:55 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup, assist by James Harden 47-47
0:41   Gordon Hayward missed floating jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
0:32   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
0:27   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
0:27 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk, assist by Gordon Hayward 49-47
0:00   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 22
HOU Rockets 31

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 P.J. Tucker made layup, assist by James Harden 49-49
11:35   Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
11:29 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 49-51
11:05   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
10:59 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 49-53
10:42   Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
10:31   Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown  
10:18   Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
10:10   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:06   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
9:55   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
9:55   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:55   BOS team rebound  
9:55 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-53
9:48   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
9:42   Russell Westbrook missed alley-oop shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:28   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Robert Covington  
9:26   Jumpball  
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
9:21   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:06 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup, assist by Robert Covington 50-55
8:54   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
8:42   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
8:27 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 50-57
8:14   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
8:05   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
8:00   Traveling violation turnover on Jaylen Brown  
7:50   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:42 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 53-57
7:23   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:05   Kemba Walker missed fade-away jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
7:02   Personal foul on Kemba Walker  
6:49   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
6:49 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
