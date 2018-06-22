2018 NBA Draft grades: Pick-by-pick results, analysis for first and second rounds
Only one pick fell into the D range
Well, the 2018 NBA Draft has come and gone, and now we have an entire summer to speculate before we get to see these young players on the NBA stage. The night started off with a big trade, as the Hawks and Mavericks swapped top-five picks Luka Doncic and Trae Young -- two of the most exciting players in the draft. The other big news was the fall of Michael Porter Jr., who nearly dropped out of the lottery after being considered a potential top-three pick.
We have analysis and grades, from A-plus to D-plus, for every single pick of the NBA Draft.
|1
C Deandre Ayton, Arizona freshman
Ayton is the obvious pick. He's big and strong and has the tools to become a dominant offensive big man. He has the athleticism to become a better defender than he showed in college. He will fit well next to Devin Booker. But he probably doesn't have the most upside, and he's not the safest bet, either. And he presents the question of whether you want to build around a big man in today's NBA. Grade: B+
|2
PF Marvin Bagley III, Duke freshman
Bagley is an explosive athlete with an incredible motor. He was a hyper-productive college player, too. He's got the same potential of 2014 No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins with more size and hustle. But the question is whether he can be a winning player, given his flaws on defense and unclear positional fit on that end. Grade: B-
|3
TRADE: Dallas Mavericks made this pick after sending the No. 5 pick and a 2019 protected first-rounder to the Hawks
SG Luka Doncic, Slovenia
With a reported trade, the Mavericks get their man here. The decision to pony up a future first-rounder was big just to move up two spots, but Doncic has the combination of NBA readiness and upside to be a star. Grade: A-
|4
PF Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State freshman
Jackson has huge upside, particularly on the defensive end. He also was not particularly productive in college, often disappearing because of foul trouble and not taking an engaged role in Michigan State's offense. He could be the futuristic big man that NBA teams are looking for, and he can fit next to Marc Gasol or replace him long term. But will he be a star or an unrealized prospect? Grade: B-
|5
TRADE: Atlanta Hawks made this pick after sending the No. 3 pick to the Mavericks for No. 5 and a 2019 protected first-rounder
PG Trae Young, Oklahoma freshman
This Hawks grade is for a player with a huge upside -- arguably the best shooter and passer in this class -- but also for a second pick with huge upside. Young gives Atlanta a potential star, but so does a pick that is protected only Nos. 1-5 in next year's draft. That could be a top-10 pick easily and helps Atlanta's rebuild under former Warriors executive Travis Schlenk. Grade: A
|6
C Mohamed Bamba, Texas freshman
Bamba's record-setting 7-foot-10 wingspan equals his obvious defensive potential. But it's on the offensive end where he could make an impact that few are discussing. The brilliant, mature New York City native has perhaps the highest ceiling in this draft, and he showed it by retooling his shot in the three months after the season ended. Grade: A+
|7
C Wendell Carter Jr., Duke freshman
Carter is as solid and easy to fit into an NBA lineup as anyone still available at this point. His upside is low, compared to some home-run options, but he should be a stable NBA center for a long time. He's very smart and fits well with Lauri Markkanen. Grade: B
|8
PG Collin Sexton, Alabama freshman
Sexton is the middle ground for the Cavaliers. He could play with LeBron James, should the King return. He could be the playmaker for a post-LeBron future, too. Michael Porter Jr. would have been the higher upside pick, but this one shouldn't offend anyone. Grade: B+
|9
SF Kevin Knox, Kentucky freshman
Knox is a fine prospect, but the big move was right there begging for the Knicks to take it. Michael Porter Jr. has so much more upside, and while Knox looks like a solid starter, this move definitely did not win over Knicks fans. Still, Knox can shoot and score and could play next to Kristaps Porzingis. Grade: C+
|10
TRADE: Phoenix Suns received this pick after it was made, sending No. 16 and a 2021 first-rounder via the Heat to the 76ers
SF Mikal Bridges, Villanova junior
Bridges to the 76ers was perfect. So of course it got traded. The Suns traded away Zhaire Smith -- a high-upside wing who could grow with the team -- and a 2021 first-rounder (via the Heat) for one of the older players in the class. Bridges could help their defense, though. Grade: C-
|11
TRADE: Los Angeles Clippers made this pick after trading No. 12 and two second-rounders to Hornets for No. 11
PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky freshman
The trade changes the take on this pick: The Clippers gave the Hornets two second-rounders to move up one spot, giving the Hornets No. 12. The Clippers need a point guard, but Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the highest-upside player available considering Michael Porter Jr. remains available. Grade: B-
|12
TRADE: Charlotte Hornets made this pick after trading No. 11 to Clippers for No. 12 and two second-rounders
SF Miles Bridges, Michigan State sophomore
|13
SG Jerome Robinson, Boston College sophomore
This might be the first true surprise pick. Robinson has talent and could be a good scorer to pair with Gilgeous-Alexander. But he's definitely lower upside than multiple players still available, and his less-than-elite athleticism brings up a defensive question mark. Also: How is Michael Porter Jr. still available?! Grade: D+
|14
SF Michael Porter Jr., Missouri freshman
The health questions were real. A back injury is serious. But Porter had the talent to be a top-three pick, and the value here -- to a team that needs help at forward -- is too good to pass up. The worry? The Nuggets are offensively stacked already. How will they defend? Grade: A
|15
SG Troy Brown Jr., Oregon freshman
The fit is weird. Can Brown, who can play both guard spots, ever join John Wall on the court? He's not a good shooter yet, and he'll be a longer-term project than some other players available, such as Khyri Thomas. But he's also not as high-upside as Lonnie Walker IV. He's a good player at the right value, but how will it work? Grade: C+
|16
TRADE: Philadelphia 76ers made this pick, sending No. 10 to the Suns for No. 16 and a 2021 first-rounder via the Heat
SF Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech freshman
The Sixers had a perfect pick at No. 10 with Mikal Bridges, an NBA-ready 3-and-D player. Then they traded down to get one of the most raw players. Will Smith be a contributor any time soon, the way Bridges could have been? He's got the potential to be an excellent player because of his absurd athleticism. But the Sixers should be thinking about next year, not 2021 (which is when they get the Suns' pick). Grade: C+
|17
SG Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova redshirt sophomore
"The Michael Jordan of Delaware" is ready to step in and be a shooter. And next to playmaking forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, he could play point guard or shooting guard. He'll join Malcolm Brogdon in that role and has more offensive upside. He's a playmaker with confidence who also can take a lot of roles. Grade: A-
|18
SG Lonnie Walker IV, Miami freshman
Walker -- whose hair is amazing -- isn't ready to be a contributor, but the Spurs are a patient -- and very smart -- organization. There may have been health concerns, but he has as much upside as anyone available. He's a playmaking off-guard who could be good in a lot of roles because he can handle and shoot well. Grade: B+
|19
SG Kevin Huerter, Maryland sophomore
The Hawks may have exited this draft class with the two best shooters: Huerter and Trae Young. That alone merits a good grade. Will Huerter ever be more than a solid role player? Probably not. But he could add a lot to a team that has needed help on the wings for years. Grade: B+
|20
SG Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech sophomore
Okogie was kind of hidden on a mediocre college team, but he wowed at the NBA Draft Combine. He has all the tools to be a standout role player or even more, and he probably is among the best upside picks left. We're now wondering when Robert Williams will get picked, though. Grade: B+
|21
SG Grayson Allen, Duke senior
Offense for a team that needs offense. Allen is a great athlete with a varied skill set. He's a known commodity. He's not an upside pick, but he might have some left even after four years at Duke. He could play with Donovan Mitchell -- potentially a lot, if Mitchell slides to point guard long term. Grade: B+
|22
SF Chandler Hutchison, Boise State senior
This is a very Bulls pick. Hutchison isn't a high-upside player, but the Bulls like the guys who can translate quickly. He joins Wendell Carter Jr. on a team that is going with the polished products. Grade: B
|23
PG Aaron Holiday, UCLA junior
He's a scorer who can play on or off the ball. He's a point guard who doesn't make many mistakes. He's lightning fast. He's got two brothers who are solid NBA players. And the Pacers could use a point guard of the future. There's no losing with this pick. Grade: A-
|24
SG Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy
Athletic offensive player who has a whole lot of unknowns. How does this fit with the Blazers? Their immediate needs definitely aren't for an offensive-minded guard. But this isn't an immediate-needs pick. Simons has upside, at least. Grade: C
|25
C Moe Wagner, Michigan junior
Wagner has a lot of strengths. He's a good offensive player who plays hard and can shoot as a stretch-center. He's a creative scorer. But can he overcome his defensive disadvantages? Robert Williams has the defensive side covered, and he was the better pick here. He's becoming a real steal now. Grade: C+
|26
PG Landry Shamet, Wichita State junior
They need a shooter because almost everyone on their roster who can shoot is a free agent. They get one of the draft's best. Shamet is a classic on-or-off-ball point guard with size. He could be a backup plan if Markelle Fultz doesn't ever find his fit, too. Grade: B
|27
C Robert Williams, Texas A&M sophomore
The Celtics get the defensive-minded, elite-rebounding big man they needed. He's a great athlete who can defend in a lot of styles. Could he be the American Clint Capela? The "steal of the draft" label could be his. Grade: A+
|28
SG Jacob Evans, Cincinnati
The Warriors are getting a 3-and-D guy with a massive physique. He'll end up outperforming this spot by osmosis. Evans has been an overachiever at every level. Grade: B+
|29
SF Dzanan Musa, Bosnia
The Nets get a European shooter with some upside as a scorer. He's rail-thin but could develop because he's one of the younger players in this class. Grade: B
|30
C Omari Spellman, Villanova redshirt freshman
Spellman can shoot and block shots, filling the role of modern center nicely. The Hawks get another big-time 3-point shooter at a very different size from Trae Young and Kevin Huerter. He doesn't fit with their current needs, but the turnover can happen quickly on a rebuilding roster. Grade: B-
|1
PG Elie Okobo, France
Okobo has high upside as a playmaker with size. In the second round, Phoenix will have a lot of options on how it develops him. Grade: A-
|2
PG Jevon Carter, West Virginia senior
Carter is a really solid defender who improved his offense at every stage. He's strong and reliable, and he'll grit-and-grind. Grade: B+
|3
PG Jalen Brunson, Villanova junior
This run on point guards now sees perhaps the most polished and definitely the most accomplished college player in this draft come off the board. Brunson's shooting and post game make him an interesting and unique player who projects to be an excellent backup for Dennis Smith Jr. Can they even play together? Grade: A
|4
TRADE: Charlotte made this pick after trading two second-round picks to Atlanta
PG Devonte' Graham, Kansas senior
This pick was made by the Hornets, who need help at backup point guard. Kemba Walker -- whose future is uncertain -- needs someone who can give him a breather. Graham is polished, can shoot and has played on and off ball. His upside is very low, though, for a team that might have wanted a home-run swing. Grade: B
|5
SG Melvin Frazier, Tulane junior
Frazier's a pure 3-and-D player, but he's not exactly an upside pick or a playmaker. How will he play on a roster where he's going to have to find his own shots at an NBA level? It'll all be about how the Magic develop their offense. Grade: C+
|6
C Mitchell Robinson
Giving Robinson guaranteed money was a scary proposition. He sat out for a full season -- opting to train on his own instead. But while the Knicks don't need another big man, this is the right spot for a guy with first-round talent. Grade: B+
|7
TRADE: Portland made this pick after trading two future second-round draft picks to the Kings.
SG Gary Trent Jr., Duke freshman
Trent will play for the Blazers, where he's yet another offensive-minded guard. But he's got the tools to develop long term. Perhaps the Blazers can use Anfernee Simons and Trent to push each other as rookies and second-year players. Grade: B
|8
TRADE: Detroit made this pick after trading two future second-round picks to Philadelphia.
PG Khyri Thomas, Creighton
This is exactly what the Pistons, who acquired the pick from the overly pick-rich 76ers, needed. Thomas can play offense and defense at high levels right away. He's a first-round talent -- I had him as a top-20 prospect -- at a no-risk spot. Grade: A+
|9
TRADE: Los Angeles Lakers made this pick after sending a 2019 second-rounder and cash to the 76ers
PG Isaac Bonga, Germany
He's a very young player with great size who joins the Lakers. This is a win because you can try him out in a lot of roles, but he also might never be an NBA player. Grade: B
|10
SF Rodions Kurucs, Latvia
There's an argument that Kurucs is better than first-rounder Dzanan Musa right now. His upside seems low, but he might actually be an NBA player, which is a fine value for a European in the 40s. Grade: B+
|11
TRADE: Denver Nuggets made this pick after trading No. 43 and a future second-rounder to Magic
PF Jarred Vanderbilt, Kentucky freshman
The Nuggets needed defense, and Vanderbilt specializes in that. But will there be any minutes? He might be put on a two-way contract at first. Grade: B+
|12
SG Bruce Brown Jr., Miami sophomore
Brown is a crafty, versatile, useful player in a lot of roles. He could have been a first-rounder. Grade: A-
|13
TRADE: Orlando Magic made this pick after trading No. 41 to Nuggets
SF Justin Jackson, Maryland sophomore
Jackson might have been a first-rounder last year. He played hurt and then had his season end prematurely this year, but it appears to have been a pretty much lost year. There were questions about his shot -- he made 3s as a freshman, but it never quite seemed truly sustainable -- that simply can't be answered. Grade: B-
|14
PG Issuf Sanon, Ukraine
He might be the most fun player to watch in the second round, but his free-flowing, erratic style doesn't project well to the NBA. If he can tame it down, he has a lot of natural talent. Grade: C+
|15
TRADE: Hornets made this pick after trading Dwight Howard to the Nets
SF Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky freshman
Is he the best leaper in the NBA? Perhaps. But he's going to have to learn basketball skills now. Grade: B+
|16
PG De'Anthony Melton, USC sophomore
Melton was a victim of the FBI investigation into college basketball, but you simply won't find a player who can do more at the point guard position in this draft. He had lottery talent. The concern before the suspension was his jumper, but at this point, this is a tremendous pick. Grade: A
|17
SG Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Kansas senior
Svi is a great shooter. Can he reach the NBA level in other areas? Grade: B-
|18
PF Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State redshirt junior
My favorite pick of the second half of the second round. Bates-Diop could play right away for the Timberwolves. He fits next to Karl-Anthony Towns. He's tough, skilled and proven. Grade: A
|19
PF Chimezie Metu, USC junior
There was a time when he looked like a future first-rounder, but his developmental curve leveled off a little. Grade: B-
|20
PF Alize Johnson, Missouri State senior
He's a rebounder, but last season left a lot to be desired on the offensive end. Grade: C+
|21
PG Tony Carr, Penn State sophomore
Carr was an unheralded stud in the Big Ten, but his fit at the NBA level, with the demands on an NBA point guard, isn't quite as easy. Grade: B
|22
TRADE: Rockets made this pick after trading cash considerations to Utah
PF Vince Edwards, Purdue senior
Edwards might be the most proven shooter in this draft -- year after year of consistent high-level results at every level from a stretchy position. He fits the Rockets' roster well. Grade: A-
|23
SG Devon Hall, Virginia senior
The idea that he could be the next Malcolm Brogdon seems like a stretch. He simply didn't produce at nearly that level. Grade: C+
|24
TRADE: Philadelphia made this pick after trading Ray Spalding (No. 56) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (No. 60) to Dallas
SG Shake Milton, SMU junior
His huge wingspan, positional versatility and strong shooting made it seem like he could have been a late first-rounder. Grade: A
|25
SF Arnoldas Kulboka, Lithuania
At 6-10 and with a pure shooting stroke, he's going to have to figure out how to stay on the court enough to use those assets. Grade: B-
|26
TRADE: Dallas made this pick after trading Shake Milton (No. 54) to Philadelphia
PF Ray Spalding, Louisville junior
His ability to fill a box score is intriguing, but he also has a lot of holes to his offense and might not be big enough to make the same defensive impact. Grade: C
|27
SF Kevin Hervey, Texas Arlington senior
He absolutely deserved a spot in the second round and was the kind of productive college player who turns himself into a NBA role player. Grade: A-
|28
C Thomas Welsh, UCLA senior
His lack of shot-blocking and declining efficiency after Lonzo Ball left are worrisome, but he's a 7-footer. Grade: C-
|29
SG George King, Colorado senior
Can a college role player become an NBA role player? It works sometimes. Grade: C+
|30
TRADE: Dallas made this pick after trading Shake Milton (No. 54) to Philadelphia
PF Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dayton freshman
If you've got a chance to grab Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother with the 60th pick, you do it. He's got great measurables, and he's worth the flier (on a former Flyer). Grade: A
