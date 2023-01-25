You've likely heard it repeated that this NBA season has no obvious front-runner, but the parity runs quite a bit deeper. We could, in fact, argue that this season contains more parity than any other in NBA history. Here are some relevant numbers:

The Boston Celtics lead the NBA with a net rating of plus-6.1. If that holds, this would be the first season this century in which no team managed to crack plus-7. A typical champion is pushing double figures.

The defending Western Conference champion is below .500. The three preseason Western Conference favorites have a combined record of 72-72.

Two games separate the No. 2 and No. 5 seeds in the Eastern Conference. One of those teams gets to host a play-in team in the first round. The other won't even have home-court advantage.

The No. 6 and No. 13 seeds in the Western Conference are separated by one loss.

There will be no complaints of a predictable NBA this season. There's no obvious answer for who will win the championship, and as such, more teams than ever are going to convince themselves between now and Feb. 9 that they can be the team that wins the championship. As such, we should expect a relatively active trade deadline.

But who is going where? We've covered the key sellers already, so now, let's talk about the buyers. With so many teams in the hunt, we'll limit things to the top six seeds in each conference as well as a few stragglers who have an increased urgency to win this season, and we'll cover what they need, where they might get it, and what it might cost.

Boston Celtics

What they need? A shooting forward. Boston signed Danilo Gallinari in the offseason for this exact purpose, but a torn ACL knocked him out for the season. Sam Hauser filled the role beautifully early in the season, but he's barely shot above 30 percent from deep since the beginning of December. Boston's offense got awfully cramped when Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown sat last postseason, so filling this role, either with a rejuvenated Hauser or someone else, is imperative.

What they need? A reliable backup center. P.J. Tucker will take this role in certain postseason matchups, but certain opponents (notably, Milwaukee) necessitate a more traditional option, and with seeding paramount in the competitive Eastern Conference, Philly needs to find a way to win the minutes Joel Embiid sits. As it stands, their net rating drops by more than 10 points per 100 possessions whenever he goes to the bench. This is especially important given Doc Rivers' history in the postseason. His misguided commitment to DeAndre Jordan cost Philly a chance to steal a game in Miami last postseason, and his refusal to bench Montrezl Harrell led to a 3-1 collapse for the Clippers in the bubble. If Daryl Morey gives him the chance, Rivers will use the wrong center.

What they need? It's hard to say. There have been major offensive issues, but Khris Middleton's return likely solves many of them. Another wing defender would be appreciated as well, as they never quite replaced Tucker when he left in free agency. Ultimately, they'd likely prioritize another ball-handler over a defender if they had a chance to land either, but ultimately the market will probably dictate their target. Any solid rotation player could help given Milwaukee's unusual lineup flexibility.

What they need? A shooting big man would be very much appreciated. Nic Claxton is having the best season of his career, but spacing in the playoffs will become an issue with him and Ben Simmons, and even if it doesn't, there are going to be moments when it becomes untenable to have two sub-50 percent free-throw shooters on the floor. Their wings tend to lean a bit more heavily toward "3" than "D" as well, so if the right wing hits the market, they'll go for it. Shot-creation isn't a need when healthy, but it would probably behoove them to trade for another scorer if the right one is available just because of the injuries Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving deal with every year. The Nets can't win the title without them, but the right trade could insulate them against a random sprained ankle in the second round.

What they need? Someone between 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-9 who can either defend forwards credibly or consistently make open 3-pointers. That's basically it. Their backcourt is set between Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio. Their front court is set with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love. Even Dean Wade is a perfectly acceptable backup in that 3-and-D wing slot. They just need someone who can give them 25 competent minutes in the starting lineup.

What they need? A star. This is true of most teams, but it's especially true of Miami, a team too good to go backward but simply not talented enough to win three series against the five teams above them. Add another star to the mix and that might change. It's that simple.

What they need? Defense. Nikola Jokic can make virtually anyone work offensively. The Nuggets currently have the most efficient offense in NBA history. They need people who can prevent the other team from scoring. Any position will do. An upgrade at backup center would be helpful as well, as Denver's net rating drops by a staggering 21.9 points per 100 possessions when Jokic sits.

What they need? Basically nothing. The Grizzlies are an elite defensive (ranked No. 1) and rebounding (No. 2) team without sacrificing offense (No. 11). They're not a great shooting team (22nd in 3-point percentage), so they could stand to add a sniper if they see one, but they aren't going to risk compromising their defense for short-term gains. Basically, if the Grizzlies make a major trade, it will be because they've seen a long-term fit available at a fair price.

What they need? Perimeter defense. The Kings rank 23rd on that end of the floor, and while you could argue that a center might have a more pronounced impact on their defensive woes, moving Domantas Sabonis to power forward (as he played in Indiana) would have a devastating ripple effect on their offense. The goal here is to find a forward who can help the defense without getting in the way of what's working offensively.

What they need? Not much. Like the Grizzlies, the Pelicans are playing well in almost every facet of the game. They're a low-volume 3-point shooting team, so another shooter would be helpful, but they're still so early in their contending cycle that they can afford to let this season play out, allow weaknesses to present themselves organically, and then adjust this offseason when they have a clearer idea of how this roster, when healthy, fares in the postseason. Right now, the Pelicans are so deep that it's hard to say that they "need" anything. Many of the players other teams will add at the deadline aren't even good enough to play meaningful minutes for the Pelicans.

What they need? Another ball-handler. The Dallas offense gets roughly 12 points per 100 possessions worse whenever Luka Doncic sits, and even when he's on the floor, his usage rate of 38 percent is not sustainable. Doncic might be the best playoff player in the world through three quarters. He wears down late because Dallas hasn't given him enough help. He's reportedly asking them for help. There may not be a bigger single need across the league than this at the deadline.

Los Angeles Clippers

What they need? Someone who can pressure the rim. The Clippers have as much shooting as any team in basketball, but when either of their stars aren't on the floor, they struggle to generate advantages and create good looks for those shooters. The Clippers rank 25th in restricted area shots per game and 27th in restricted area field goal percentage. Someone has to be able to get to the basket for this offense to work.

Phoenix Suns

What they need? In the short term, they, like the Clippers, need to better pressure the rim. The Suns are extremely reliant on jump-shooting. The difference is that the Suns can afford to take a slightly longer view here than the Clippers because Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton are so young. Chris Paul isn't, so the priority will likely be finding a point guard who can eventually replace Paul in Phoenix's core.

What they need? The Warriors never really replaced Otto Porter or Gary Payton II, though Donte DiVincenzo has taken the latter's minutes and provided value in different ways. A defensive guard and an all-purpose forward as insurance for Jonathan Kuminga (who is thriving, but is still too young and raw for significant playoff minutes) would be helpful. They've been linked to a few centers as well, but in the playoffs, there just aren't enough minutes to facilitate someone like Jakob Poeltl because Draymond Green will play the majority of his minutes there.

Los Angeles Lakers