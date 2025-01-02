The Philadelphia 76ers (13-18) and the Golden State Warriors (16-16) are set to link up in a cross-conference affair on Thursday night. The 76ers had their three-game win streak halted. Last night, the Sacramento Kings beat Philadelphia 113-107. Meanwhile, Golden State has dropped four of their last five games. On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers outlasted the Warriors 113-95. Stephen Curry (thumb) is questionable for Golden State.

Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is a 3-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Warriors odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.

76ers vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -3

76ers vs. Warriors over/under: 217 points

76ers vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -156, Philadelphia +131

PHI: The 76ers are 12-18-1 against the spread this season

GS: The Warriors are 16-16 against the spread this season

Why the 76ers can cover

Joel Embiid (rest) missed Wednesday's game, but should be in the lineup Thursday. Forward Paul George is a three-level scorer in the frontcourt. This season, he averages 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Last night against the Kings, George had 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and knocked down four 3-pointers. He dropped 20-plus points five times this season.

Guard Tyrese Maxey creates offense on all three levels with good court vision as a playmaker. Maxey is seventh in the NBA in points (25.9) with 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He also averages two steals per game while shooting 34% from beyond the arc. On Christmas Day against the Celtics, he had 33 points and 12 assists.

Why the Warriors can cover

Curry, if he's able to go, provides Golden State with a knockdown shooter out on the perimeter with a lightning-quick release. Curry also scans the floor in a flash as a playmaker. The four-time NBA champion averages 22 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He makes 40% of his 3-pointers on 10.5 attempts per game. On Dec. 25 versus the Lakers, Curry finished with 38 points, six assists and went 8-of-15 from beyond the arc.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga gets downhill with no problem and absorbs contact at the rim. Kuminga averages 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The 22-year-old has notched 25-plus points in two of his last three games. On Dec. 28 against the Suns, Kuminga had 34 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

