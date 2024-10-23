3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Celtics would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Knicks 113-87.

The Celtics came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: New York 0-0, Boston 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at TD Garden.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Knicks didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they averaged only 11.3.

Looking back to last season, the Knicks finished on the right side of .500 (50-32), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Celtics had a stellar season and finished 64-18.

The Knicks are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 42-37-1 record against the spread.

The Knicks were able to grind out a solid win over the Celtics in their previous matchup back in April, winning 118-109. Will the Knicks repeat their success, or do the Celtics have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.