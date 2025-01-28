The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a key NBA matchup on Tuesday night. Milwaukee is coming off a 125-110 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, while Portland dropped a 118-108 decision to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Bucks (26-18), who are fourth in the Eastern Conference, have won nine of 11, including six of seven. The Blazers (17-29), who are fourth in the Northwest Division, have won four of their last five games. Deandre Ayton (knee) is questionable for Portland, while Bobby Portis (personal) missed Monday's game and his status is uncertain for this one.

Tipoff from Moda Center in Portland, Ore., is set for 10 p.m. ET. Milwaukee leads the all-time regular-season series 81-55, but the Trail Blazers have won the last two meetings. The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Blazers vs. Bucks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers spread: Milwaukee -6.5



Bucks vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 231 points

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers money line: Milwaukee -254, Portland +206

MIL: The Bucks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

POR: The Trail Blazers have hit the money line in 14 of their last 35 games (+13.30 units)

Why the Bucks can cover

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA in scoring (31.5 ppg), though his status should be monitored as he's been battling knee soreness and this is the second game of a back-to-back. Either way point guard Damian Lillard is a big offensive threat for Milwaukee. The former Blazer is one of six Bucks averaging double-figure scoring. He is averaging 25.2 points in 36.2 minutes per game, connecting 44.7% of his field goals, including 38.3% of his 3-pointers, and 92.4% of his free throws.

Center Brook Lopez is another solid option on offense. He is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, two blocks and 1.7 assists in 32.2 minutes per game. In a 121-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 8, he scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots in 35 minutes. He had 21 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 130-115 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 14. See which team to pick here.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Shooting guard Anfernee Simons is one of seven Portland players averaging double-digit scoring. In 42 starts this season, he is averaging 18.4 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 32.2 minutes. He has scored 20 or more points in three of the last four games, including a 27-point, five-rebound and two-assist performance in a 102-97 win at Charlotte on Friday. He scored 24 points and added four rebounds and three assists in a 116-107 win at Miami on Jan. 21.

Shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe has scored in double figures in 35 of his 38 appearances, which include 31 starts. He is averaging 17.3 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31 minutes of action. He scored 23 points and added four rebounds and three assists in a 113-102 win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 19. In a 105-102 win over the Bucks on Jan. 4, he scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists in 32 minutes. See which team to pick here.

