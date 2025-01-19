The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers no longer share an arena, but they do share a home town and the crosstown rivals will go head-to-head on Sunday night. The Los Angeles wildfires have been heavy on the minds of both teams and their fans, but the two sides will offer a chance for brief respite after a trying week and these franchises are jockeying for position in the Western Conference standings. The hosting Clippers are 23-17 overall and fifth in the West, while the Lakers are 22-17 and currently sit sixth.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. The Clippers are favored by 4 points in the latest Clippers vs. Lakers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 215. Before entering any Lakers vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Lakers spread: Clippers -4

Clippers vs. Lakers over/under: 215 points

Clippers vs. Lakers money line: Clippers -175, Lakers +145

Clippers vs. Lakers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Clippers can cover

After three wins in a row, the Clippers are moving up in the Western Conference standings and are now only 1.5 games behind the Nuggets for a top-four seed and a home series in the NBA playoffs. The Clippers rank third in the NBA in points allowed per game (106.6) and defensive rating (108.1).

They're allowing only 84.7 points per game during their current winning streak and just held the Trail Blazers to 37.4% from the floor in a dominant 118-89 win on Thursday. Norman Powell led the Clippers with 23 points in the win and the team is also expected to have Kawhi Leonard back on Sunday from a knee injury that has cost him all but four games so far this season.

Why the Lakers can cover

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off a hard-fought 102-101 win over the Nets on Friday. Austin Reaves had a game-high 38 points in the victory while LeBron James had 29 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Anthony Davis (foot) did not play in the matchup.

Davis is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup while James (foot) is listed as probable. The Lakers have won and covered the spread in two of their last three head-to-head matchups against the Clippers, though this will be the first time that the franchise visits the Intuit Dome since it opened in Aug. 2024.

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total.

So who wins Clippers vs. Lakers?