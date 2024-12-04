A cross-conference matchup has the Miami Heat (9-10) hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) on Wednesday night. Both teams are coming off a loss. On Monday, the Lakers were blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-89. As for the Heat, they fell to the Boston Celtics 108-89 on Dec. 2. The Heat have gone 3-5 ATS as the home team. Los Angeles is 3-8 ATS as the road team this season. Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Miami.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Heat odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5. Before locking in any Heat vs. Lakers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Heat spread: Miami -1.5

Lakers vs. Heat over/under: 217.5 points

Lakers vs. Heat money line: Miami -128, Los Angeles +107

MIA: The Heat are 8-11 against the spread this season

LAL: The Lakers are 8-13 against the spread this season

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward Anthony Davis (probable, foot) continues to be an effective force on both ends of the floor. He ranks seventh in the NBA in points (27.8) and rebounds (11.5) with two blocks and 1.3 steals per game. The nine-time All-Star has logged 14 double-doubles thus far. In Sunday's win over the Jazz, Davis had 33 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals.

Forward LeBron James is an all-around playmaker in the frontcourt. James still has elite court vision and finishes through contact in the lane. The 39-year-old is ninth in the league in assists (9.1) along with 22 points and eight rebounds per contest. On Dec. 1, James finished with 27 points, five rebounds, and 14 assists.

Why the Heat can cover

Guard Tyler Herro provides this team with a three-level scorer who can step up regardless of Butler's status. Herro is first on the team in points (23.7) with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. The Kentucky product makes 4.1 3-pointers on 9.9 attempts per game (40.7%). Herro has scored at least 23 points and made four-plus three-pointers in three of his last four games.

Center Bam Adebayo is a sound ball handler and playmaker in the frontcourt. He also scores in the paint with ease. The 27-year-old averages 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. On Dec. 1 versus the Raptors, Adebayo totaled 13 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists.

