Who's Playing
Miami Heat @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Miami 17-16, Sacramento 17-19
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
Having just played yesterday, the Sacramento Kings will get right back to it and host the Miami Heat at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Kings will stroll into this one as the favorite.
The Heat are hoping to do what the Warriors couldn't on Sunday: put an end to the Kings' winning streak, which now stands at four games. The Kings were the clear victor by a 129-99 margin over the Warriors. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 75-51.
The Kings' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Malik Monk, who shot 5-for-8 from long range and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 assists, and Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 13 games he's played.
The Kings were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Warriors only posted 22.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Heat last Saturday, but the final result did not. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 136-100 bruising that the Jazz dished out on Saturday. Miami was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 62-41.
Sacramento's victory bumped their record up to 17-19. As for Miami, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 17-16.
The Kings won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in November of 2024, slipping by the Heat 111-110. Do the Kings have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Heat turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Sacramento is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 223.5 points.
Series History
Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.
- Nov 04, 2024 - Sacramento 111 vs. Miami 110
- Feb 26, 2024 - Miami 121 vs. Sacramento 110
- Jan 31, 2024 - Miami 115 vs. Sacramento 106
- Nov 02, 2022 - Miami 110 vs. Sacramento 107
- Oct 29, 2022 - Sacramento 119 vs. Miami 113
- Mar 28, 2022 - Miami 123 vs. Sacramento 100
- Jan 02, 2022 - Sacramento 115 vs. Miami 113
- Feb 18, 2021 - Miami 118 vs. Sacramento 110
- Jan 30, 2021 - Miami 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Feb 07, 2020 - Sacramento 105 vs. Miami 97