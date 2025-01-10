3rd Quarter Report

Down five at the end of the second quarter, the Jazz now have the lead. A win is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Jazz are up 80-77 over the Heat. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 36 points.

If the Jazz keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-26 in no time. On the other hand, the Heat will have to make due with an 18-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Miami 18-17, Utah 9-26

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

Ticket Cost: $2.75

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Miami Heat at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center.

Last Tuesday, the Jazz lost 124-121 to the Hawks on a last-minute shot From Trae Young. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Utah has suffered against Atlanta since March 21, 2019.

The Jazz's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Walker Kessler, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen, who went 8 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points plus two steals. Those eight threes gave Markkanen a new career-high.

Meanwhile, the Heat finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They strolled past the Warriors with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 114-98.

The Heat can attribute much of their success to Bam Adebayo, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Heat were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in five consecutive matchups.

Utah's defeat was their eighth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 9-26. As for Miami, they now have a winning record of 18-17.

While only the Heat took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be Utah's 28th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 15-12 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for the Jazz against the Heat in their previous matchup on Saturday, as the squad secured a 136-100 win. In that match, the Jazz amassed a halftime lead of 62-41, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

Miami is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.