Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has celebrated some big wins and remarkable individual accomplishments in his career, but on Sunday, he basked in the glory of a very special someone: Kessler's girlfriend, Abbie Stockard, won Miss America, and Kessler himself couldn't contain his shock and excitement.

That's Kessler celebrating alongside Jazz coach Will Hardy.

"Congratulations Abbie! I am so proud of you and everything you stand for. Your hard work and trust in the Lord has awarded you with this incredible opportunity! Use your light to shine on others around you! Love you ❤️," Kessler wrote as the caption of his Instagram post.

Kessler is averaging 10.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 71% from the floor this season, his third in the NBA. Stockard is currently a nursing student and cheerleader at Auburn, where Kessler was an All-American in 2021-22 after transferring from North Carolina.

Stockard was one of 11 finalists for the 97th Miss America crown. She's the fourth Miss Alabama to win the honor, which includes $50,000 in scholarship money. Coincidentally, Kessler was actually in Orlando -- where Stockard won -- on the same night: He scored 10 points and added 17 rebounds in Utah's 105-92 win over the Magic.